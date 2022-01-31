The iPad Air is down to its lowest price ever

Apple is rumored to be preparing a refresh to the iPad Air with a faster processor and better camera, but the current model is still one of the best tablets you can buy. And now it’s cheaper than ever: Best Buy is selling the iPad Air with 64GB of storage for $499 in all colors, the best price we’ve ever seen.

The iPad Air got a home button-less makeover in 2020, with slim-bezels, Touch ID built into the power button, USB-C, and support for the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. In our 4.5-star review, we said the iPad Air “gives you enough of the iPad Pro experience for most users at starting price $200 lower.”

And now it’s $300 lower. So go grab one before the price goes back up.