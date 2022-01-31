Home / iPad
The iPad Air is down to its lowest price ever

Best Buy is selling the iPad Air for $500.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
iPad Air 2020
Apple

Apple is rumored to be preparing a refresh to the iPad Air with a faster processor and better camera, but the current model is still one of the best tablets you can buy. And now it’s cheaper than ever: Best Buy is selling the iPad Air with 64GB of storage for $499 in all colors, the best price we’ve ever seen.

The iPad Air got a home button-less makeover in 2020, with slim-bezels, Touch ID built into the power button, USB-C, and support for the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. In our 4.5-star review, we said the iPad Air “gives you enough of the iPad Pro experience for most users at starting price $200 lower.” 

And now it’s $300 lower. So go grab one before the price goes back up.

iPad Air (2020)

iPad Air (2020)
Read our review
MSRP: 64GB from $599, 256GB from $749
Best Prices Today: $599 at Apple | $599.99 at Best Buy | $599.99 at Target

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.