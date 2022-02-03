Macworld Podcast: What are the new features in iOS and iPadOS 15.4?

Apple may have released iOS and iPad OS 15 back in September, but the company is still rolling out new features for the iPhone and iPad. Learn about what we could see in the upcoming 15.4 update on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 778 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Get info

Learn more about the topics we talked about on the show.

Listen to episode 778

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.