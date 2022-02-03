Home / Software

Macworld Podcast: What are the new features in iOS and iPadOS 15.4?

Macworld Podcast 778
Macworld Podcast
By Michael Simon, Jason Cross and Roman Loyola, Macworld
face ID with mask
IDG

Apple may have released iOS and iPad OS 15 back in September, but the company is still rolling out new features for the iPhone and iPad. Learn about what we could see in the upcoming 15.4 update on this episode of the Macworld Podcast. 

This is episode 778 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola

