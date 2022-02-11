MacPilot unleashes the full potential of your Mac

Macs can do a lot more than most users realize. Unlock the full potential of your Mac with a MacPilot Lifetime License. MacPilot is on sale now for $39.99 (Reg. $99).

Get the most out of your machine with one app that gives you over 1,200 features to access. Get MacPilot and find out how you can toggle animations that waste time or processing speed, show quit menus, display file paths, or even just use your screensaver as a desktop background. Look at a remarkably in-depth system profile that shows you all of the advanced system information that was kept from you.

MacPilot gives you the most out of your computer, and it can also extend its life. You can run your own maintenance and save time and cash by not sending your computer in for repairs that will take twice as long.

Get more from your Mac with a MacPilot Lifetime License, on sale now for $39.99 (Reg. $99).

Prices subject to change.