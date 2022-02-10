Home

Macworld Podcast: iMessage shouldn’t be this bad

Macworld Podcast episode 779
Macworld Podcast
By Michael Simon, Jason Cross and Roman Loyola, Macworld
iMessage iOS 15
IDG

You use it all the time, so why doesn’t Apple pay more attention to iMessage? We talk about the problems with Apple’s messaging system and what we’d like to see Apple do to it in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 779 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

