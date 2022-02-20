Apple’s MagSafe Duo folding wireless charger is 20% off

The Apple MagSafe Duo Charger is a powerful wireless charger that folds into a compact square and can power two devices at once. It’s on sale for $119.99 (Reg. $149), 20% off.

The MagSafe Duo can charge your iPhone and your AirPods at the same time on a surface smaller than your phone. It’s compact and can fold to fit in pockets or bags. It comes with a ring mount to charge Apple Watches, and it can deliver fast charging up to 14W. That’s incredibly high for a wireless charger and even more impressive considering you can fit it anywhere you’d put a wallet. It can even detect what type of device you’re charging and provide the appropriate amount of power.

