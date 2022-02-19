SQLPro Studio is on sale for 20% off now

SQLPro Studio: Lifetime Subscription (macOS Only) is a fantastic multi-platform database client that doesn’t make you bounce between database managers, and right now it’s on sale for $175.99 (reg. $219).

SWLPro Studio gives you one control hub that can connect to multiple database platforms like MySQL, PostgreSQL, and Oracle among others. You get the basic tools you need for small-scale tasks like table creation, querying, auto-complete, and syntax highlighting. You also get advanced tools to manage your databases from one accessible UI. SQLPro doesn’t use Java, so it works flawlessly on macOS and is by far the preference for Mac users who need a cohesive database management tool.

For a limited time, you can get SQLPro Studio: Lifetime Subscription (macOS Only) on sale for $175.99 (Reg. $219), 20% off! And you have it for life, so you don’t have to bounce between free trial subscriptions or monthly payments anymore.

Prices subject to change.