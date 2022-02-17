Home / Audio
$20 off on these wireless earbuds sounds great

Earbuds
Xpods have the sound and the look of some of the most expensive wireless earbuds, but they definitely don’t have the price. The Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case are on sale for $70 right now, but with coupon code XPOD20, you can get an additional $20 off! 

Naztech has come out with the next stage in its line of high-quality, affordable earbuds. The Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds have precision-tuned drivers, a sound seal that locks the distractions of the world away, and they have up to 5 hours of playtime on one charge. The built-in microphones let you seamlessly move from music to a phone call, and tough sensors let you bounce right back. 

Start listening, calling, and relaxing with wireless earbuds that won’t cost you more than the phone they’re connected to. For a limited time, you can get Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case for $50 (Reg. $70) with coupon code XPOD20. 

Prices subject to change.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

