The Chargeworx power bank has a massive 10,000mAh battery

The Chargeworx compact power bank has a 10,000mAh battery. That’s almost twice as big as a Macbook’s, and it’s on sale for $23.99 (Reg. $53).

This wireless power bank is awesome for long car rides, camping trips, or just long hours at work. It has a USB-C and Micro USB port, and from either wired connection you can give your device up to 75 extra hours of battery life. The LED light across the top indicates how much battery life is left on your power bank so you don’t have to guess at how long you can be away from an outlet.



At only 4.7-inches long, you can slip the Chargeworx into your pocket and go about your day knowing there isn’t a time limit for how long you can use your devices. For a limited time, you can get the Chargeworx 10,000mAh Dual USB Compact Power Bank on sale for $23.99 (Reg. $53).

Prices subject to change.