This AWS Database bundle is on sale for $30

Database management is a complex area of study that well-rounded IT professionals need to have a handle on. The 2022 Amazon Web Services Database Bundle is a comprehensive teaching tool for managing databases, and right now it’s on sale for $29.99 (Reg. $1800).

This 9-course bundle comes with 87 hours of instruction all about Cloud Migration, DevOps, Machine Learning, Python, and more. Courses are taught by highly-rated field professionals who have designed these courses to teach you exactly what you need to know to start practicing and figuring out what works best for you.

All course materials and classes are available to you for life. That means you can study these fundamental skills and tools at a pace that works for you without worrying that the basics will ever really change.

Get The 2022 Amazon Web Services Database Bundle while it’s on sale for $29.99 ($1800).

Prices subject to change.