Macworld Podcast: Autocorrect and AirPort routers

Macworld Podcast episode 780
Macworld Podcast
By Michael Simon, Jason Cross and Roman Loyola, Macworld
iPhone autocorrect
Michael Simon/IDG

Writing happens all the time on the iPhone, whether it’s a text message, a social media posting, or an email. So why hasn’t Apple done anything to make autocorrect better? And on another topic: What if Apple started making routers again? It’s all in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 780 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 780

