Massive AirPods sale slashes prices of every model to near-all-time-lows

If you’re in the market for a new pair of AirPods, today’s the day to buy one. Amazon has slashed the price of every AirPods model Apple sells with most of them near all-time-low prices. Here are the models that are on sale:

Those are impressive discounts only rivaled by the Black Friday blowout sales that saw third-gen AirPods as low as $149, $169 AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max drop to $439. But these prices are tantalizingly close. If you need a refresher on how great they are, here are our reviews for each of them:

AirPods (2nd generation): 4.5 stars

AirPods (3rd generation): 4.5 stars

AirPods Pro (1st generation): 4.5 stars

AirPods Max (1st generation): 4 stars

Apple only just updated the AirPods with a third-generation model in the fall and reduced the price of the second-gen as well. We haven’t heard any rumors about an AirPods Max update. We are expecting a new pair of AirPods Pro to arrive sometime this year, but it might not be until the fall. And they also might not have the distinctive style as Apple is rumored to be removing the stem. It’s a tradeoff, but we think this price is better than any update—so go grab a pair before time runs out on this deal.