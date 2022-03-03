Get the most from your Mac with MacPilot

Macs are powerful, but they’re also streamlined to the point that many cool features are hidden from you. MacPilot Lifetime License gives you full control of over 1,200 features already built into your Mac, and it’s on sale for $40.

MacPilot unlocks what’s already there. Run MacPilot and gain access to over 1,200 features that let you customize your Mac to fit your needs. You can toggle animations, show the quit menu, display title paths, even a screensaver on your desktop.

One of the most important things MacPilot lets you do is troubleshoot and do your own repairs. No more waiting weeks for a repair to get done. Instead, you can run maintenance scripts yourself. You can even get a look at your Mac’s hardware, seeing information about the graphics card, Ram, even the serial number.

Unlock your Mac’s potential by getting MacPilot Lifetime License on sale for $39.99 (Reg. $99).

Prices subject to change.