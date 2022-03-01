The M1 Mac mini is $570, the lowest price we’ve ever seen

There are a lot of rumors floating around about new Macs on the way, but there’s nothing wrong with the ones Apple is selling right now. Especially when they’re on sale. Amazon is selling the M1 Mac mini with 256GB of storage for $570 when an extra $80 is automatically deducted at checkout, a savings of $129 and the lowest price we’ve ever seen. And if you need more storage, the 512GB model is also on sale for $750, good for $149 off.

The M1 Mac mini is has an 8-core M1 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage along with a pair of Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, ethernet, and a headphone jack. It has a small enough enclosure where it can fit just about anywhere. Just plug in a monitor, keyboard, and mouse, and you’ve got one of the fastest Macs around. We called it the Mac with “the best ever bang for your buck” in our 4.5-star review and our opinion hasn’t changed over a year later.

So forget the FOMO of the M2 Macs and grab this deal before it’s gone forever.