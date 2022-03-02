Adobe Empowers Mac Creators With Easy and Powerful Design Tools

Professionals who use digital photography, video, and illustration in their careers have tended to use Apple hardware, particularly Macintosh systems and iOS-based mobile devices like the iPad and iPhone. While hundreds of apps and services are available for them, many of these creative professionals have turned to the suite of Adobe applications for the past three decades.

At the same time, the growth of the iPhone and iPad also generated legions of new influencers and content creators who express their ideas through social media, blogs, video, and more. But many of them don’t have the time, resources, and/or design skills to make their content stand out. In many cases, these busy creators need to perform a simple task, or just need a starting point with templates and ideas to get their creative juices flowing.

Adobe’s new Creative Cloud Express service aims to serve creators who want to make standout social graphics, flyers, logos or better images — without spending significant hours or money to get there. With more than 54,000 templates to choose from, creators will be inspired to make content that better engages with their audience.

Easy-to-use tools help remove backgrounds from a photo, animate text, resize images, or convert to JPG or PNG formats. For video files, users can quickly trim, convert to GIF or MP4 format, crop, or change the speed. Creative Cloud Express even lets you quickly reverse a video at the push of a button. Files can be converted to or from PDF, as well as organizing pages, editing text and images, or combining files.

Adobe offers ideas and templates within Creative Cloud Express that helps users easily create:

Logos

Banners (social media, websites, emails)

Instagram stories and posts

Flyers, advertisements, and business cards

YouTube channel art and thumbnail images

Facebook and other social media cover images

Book covers, album covers, and restaurant menus

Resumes, invitations, and greeting cards

The service lets users create content on both web browsers and mobile devices, with the ability to easily share projects with colleagues. Because a lot of photo and video content is created on iPhones and iPads, users can easily choose assets from their device, bring them into Creative Cloud Express, and create a design within minutes.

Adobe Creative Cloud Express can be accessed for free, which includes basic tools, access to up to 1 million Adobe Stock images, thousands of templates, and dozens of Adobe fonts. A Creative Cloud Express membership ($9.99 per month or $99.99 prepaid annually) adds more benefits, such as access to more than 175 million royalty-free photos from Adobe Stock, premium templates and designs, additional Adobe fonts, and premium features in Premiere Rush (desktop and mobile), Photoshop Express, Spark Video, and Spark Page mobile apps.

While the free version includes 2 GB of cloud storage, moving to Premium gives users 100 GB of cloud storage, access to an Adobe Portfolio, and the ability to manage and share templates and assets through Creative Cloud libraries.

Creative professionals who already subscribe to Adobe Creative Cloud can, in most cases, also access Creative Cloud Express as part of their membership. They may find the applications and tools valuable for quick content work, such as one-click access to remove the background from a photo, or quick cropping or file conversion of an image.

Get creative! Discover more about Adobe Creative Cloud Express by clicking here.

