Linkypage is an essential social media management tool

Connect all your social media to one convenient hub that lets you reach a broader audience who will see more accessible content. Linkypage: Pro Lifetime Subscription is an intuitive way of managing all of your social media from one page, and right now it’s on sale for $39.99 (Reg. $600).

If you’re really trying to cultivate a social media presence, you want a way to keep it all organized and connected. Linkypage gives you one-page access to all of your social media and gives your audience the same. Generate a unique link that connects your followers to all your social media and share it anywhere. Put it in your site bio and suddenly, every single person who clicks it can find your entire presence. You can even print a QR code that directs people to your Linkypage!

Get Linkypage: Pro Lifetime Subscription on sale for $39.99 (Reg. $600).

Prices subject to change.