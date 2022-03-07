The 9th-gen iPad is $50 off today

Tuesday, but you can beat the rush and grab a new iPad today for the best price we’ve ever seen. Walmart is selling the 9th-gen iPad with 256GB of storage for $429, a savings of $50 on the MSRP.

The ninth-gen iPad is very similar to the previous one with two differences: a faster processor and an upgraded front camera. The newest iPad has an A13 Bionic processor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera with Center Stage support. Other changes are the addition of True Tone and sRGB to the display and twice as much storage as the prior model.

While the iPad still has Apple’s older design, we gave it four stars in our review and praised its price and versatility, calling it “a very capable device that will prove pleasant to use and last for years.” So go grab one while it’s cheaper than ever.