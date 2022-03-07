Home / iPad
The 9th-gen iPad is $50 off today

Walmart is selling Apple's newest entry-level tablet with 256GB of storage for $429.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
iPad 9th generation bezels

Tuesday, but you can beat the rush and grab a new iPad today for the best price we’ve ever seen. Walmart is selling the 9th-gen iPad with 256GB of storage for $429, a savings of $50 on the MSRP.

The ninth-gen iPad is very similar to the previous one with two differences: a faster processor and an upgraded front camera. The newest iPad has an A13 Bionic processor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera with Center Stage support. Other changes are the addition of True Tone and sRGB to the display and twice as much storage as the prior model. 

While the iPad still has Apple’s older design, we gave it four stars in our review and praised its price and versatility, calling it “a very capable device that will prove pleasant to use and last for years.” So go grab one while it’s cheaper than ever.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.