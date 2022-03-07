The iPhone 14 might be Apple’s last handset to ever have a notch

Rumors have been swirling for months that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be dumping the notch in favor of a hole-punch display. Now a new report claims the non-Pro iPhone won’t be far behind.

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain consultants, says that while the iPhone 14 will keep the same notch found on the iPhone 13, the iPhone 15 in 2023 will switch to the same “pill + hole” display design. While Apple will likely keep selling the iPhone 14 until 2025 with its traditional $100 annual price cuts, this year’s iPhone could be the last handset Apple ever makes with a notch.

Our Apple iPhone display roadmap through 2027 article was published this morning in our DSCC Weekly Review. There is an excerpt through 2023 online at https://t.co/L8Zg63iczE. For the latest issue which goes out to 2027, contact info@displaysupplychain.com. pic.twitter.com/6esQ70lgV8 — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 7, 2022

That includes the iPhone SE, which is expected to move to an all-screen design with its 4th-generation update in 2023 or 2024. Apple almost certainly won’t include Face ID on that device, so the screen will likely have a single hole for the camera and Touch ID built into the power button like the iPad mini.

The iPhone 15 is also rumored to debut Apple’s homegrown 5G model and a periscope camera for better zoom. But the death of the notch will likely overshadow both of those features. So enjoy it while you can notch fans, because the time may be running out on the iPhone’s most unique feature.