Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event: Last-minute rumors and live updates

Apple’s first event of 2022 kicks off at 10am PT and the hype couldn’t be greater. From the intriguing tagline to the rumors floating around, today’s keynote is sure to be filled with surprise, disappointment, and a whole bunch of new products. Here’s all the latest news as it happens.

‘Peek Performance’ event: The latest rumors

M1 iPad Air: 9to5Mac reported late Monday that the iPad Air will get an M1 processor rather than the A15 in the iPad Air. We assume that also means it will have 8GB of RAM, twice what the current model has, and there may even be a 16GB option in higher storage configurations like the iPad Pro.

Mac Studio and 27-inch Studio Display: After a flurry of rumors, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg tweeted Monday night that the Mac Studio and a new 27-inch Apple monitor are “ready to go” and “should arrive tomorrow.” Details are somewhat scarce, but we expect the new machine to have upgraded M1 Pro/M1 Max processors with a larger enclosure than the Mac mini, and have more ports than the current model.

New iPhone 13 color: Luke Miani reports that Apple will unveil a new green iPhone 13 “somewhere between the Mint iPhone 12 and Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro” during the event tomorrow. Apple also unveiled a purple iPhone 12 during last year’s Spring Loaded event.

‘Peek Performance’ event: How to watch

You can watch the event using the embedded YouTube player above or one of the following ways:

On Apple’s event website

On an iPhone, iPad, or Mac through the TV app

Through the Apple TV app on the Apple TV device

‘Peek Performance’ event: Everything we know