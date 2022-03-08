The iPhone 13 now comes in green just in time for St. Patrick’s Day

All eyes may be on the iPhone SE, but Apple didn’t neglect the iPhone 13 at its “Peek Performance” event. Starting March 11, you can preorder an iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in a new green color and the iPhone 13 Pro in Alpine Green, joining the other colors that have been available since the phone launched last September.

The green shade is significantly darker than the shade on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, but not quite as deep as the iPhone 11 Pro’s Midnight Green. Otherwise, the new iPhone 13 is functionally identical to the current iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in green will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.