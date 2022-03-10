Home / Mac
Macworld Podcast: Reactions to the Mac Studio, iPhone SE, iPad Air, and more from ‘Peek Performance’

Macworld Podcast episode 783
By Michael Simon, Jason Cross and Roman Loyola, Macworld
Apple held its spring event on Tuesday, and it was chock full of new goodies. We go over the new iPhone SE, iPad Air, the Mac Studio and the Apple Studio Display on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 783 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola

Listen to episode 783

Click on the links below for more information on the topics we discussed on the show. 

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone SE (2022)
MSRP: $429 (64GB); $479 (128GB); $579 (256GB)
Best Prices Today: $429 at Apple

iPad Air (2022)

iPad Air (2022)
MSRP: $599 (64GB); $749 (256GB)
Best Prices Today: $599 at Apple

Mac Studio M1 Ultra (2022)

Mac Studio M1 Ultra (2022)
MSRP: 3999
Best Prices Today: $3999 at Apple

Mac Studio M1 Max (2022)

Mac Studio M1 Max (2022)
MSRP: $1,999
Best Prices Today: $1999 at Apple

Studio Display

Studio Display
MSRP: $1,599
Best Prices Today: $1599 at Apple

