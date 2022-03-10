Macworld Podcast: Reactions to the Mac Studio, iPhone SE, iPad Air, and more from ‘Peek Performance’

Apple held its spring event on Tuesday, and it was chock full of new goodies. We go over the new iPhone SE, iPad Air, the Mac Studio and the Apple Studio Display on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 783 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

iPhone SE (2022) MSRP: $429 (64GB); $479 (128GB); $579 (256GB) Best Prices Today: iPad Air (2022) MSRP: $599 (64GB); $749 (256GB) Best Prices Today: Mac Studio M1 Ultra (2022) MSRP: 3999 Best Prices Today: Mac Studio M1 Max (2022) MSRP: $1,999 Best Prices Today: Studio Display MSRP: $1,599 Best Prices Today:

