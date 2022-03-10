Macworld Podcast: Reactions to the Mac Studio, iPhone SE, iPad Air, and more from ‘Peek Performance’

Apple held its spring event on Tuesday, and it was chock full of new goodies. We go over the new iPhone SE, iPad Air, the Mac Studio and the Apple Studio Display on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 783 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 783
- Peek Performance’ as it happened: Here’s everything Apple announced
- The 27-inch Studio Display is Apple’s first consumer monitor in over a decade
- Whoa! Check out Apple’s new Mac Studio
- Did Apple just kill the 27-inch iMac?
- Apple makes the iPad Air more pro with M1 chip, 5G, Center Stage
- Apple’s new third-generation iPhone SE makes the A15 and 5G affordable
- The iPhone 13 now comes in green just in time for St. Patrick’s Day
