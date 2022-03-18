Save over 90% off TexTalky, an app that creates robot voices that sound human

If you need to add voiceover to your Facebook or YouTube videos, you have a couple of options: record the narration yourself or use a text-to-speech synthesizer to do the talking for you. If you haven’t the pipes to use your own voice, you’re limited to artificial intelligence.

But as we know from decades of synthesized voices in games and automated voice systems, these voices can hit uncanny valley levels of creepiness. Thankfully, TextTalky’s text-to-speech software utilizes the latest AI neural tech used by Google, Amazon, and Microsoft to create human speech that’s almost indistinguishable from the real thing.

The practical uses are almost limitless. In addition to online videos, TexTalky is useful for marketing, tutorials, and news presentations. You can also create audiobooks, announcers for your podcasts, voiceovers for commercials, and more.

TexTalky is highly customizable. You can craft male and female voices in over 128 different languages. Users can also choose from nearly 750 voice pitches, rhythms, and tones. Each cloud-based AI performance only takes 3 seconds to produce, and you can export your audio file in formats including MP3, OOG, or WAV.

“It’s so easy to use and I love the wide range of voices to choose from,” TexTalky user Rob said. “The app makes it so easy to turn any text into a lifelike human voice.”

A lifetime subscription to the TexTalky AI Text-to-Speech platform would usually cost almost $550, but you can purchase it now for $37 or over 90% off.

