News

Mac Studio and Studio Display: Apple’s newest devices from every angle

Apple actually makes it fun to unpack a new device.
Roman Loyola
By Roman Loyola
Senior Editor, Macworld
Mac Studio display boxes
Roman Loyola/IDG

When you dish out as much dough as you do for products like the Mac Studio and the Studio Display, you want to know that the company took great care in making the product, from the assembly to the packaging to the package. Yes—Apple takes its packaging seriously because the company knows that your impressions of a product start when you open the box. With Apple products, what used to be a simple chore is actually fun. Here’s what’s in store for you if you decide to invest in a Mac Studio and Studio Display.

Mac Studio: Unboxing

Mac Studio box

Roman Loyola/IDG

Mac Studio box open

Roman Loyola/IDG

Mac Studio documentation

Roman Loyola/IDG

Mac Studio box spread

Roman Loyola/IDG

Mac Studio power cable

Roman Loyola/IDG

Mac Studio wrapped

Roman Loyola/IDG

Mac Studio: In pictures

Mac Studio front

Roman Loyola/IDG

Mac Studio rear

Roman Loyola/IDG

Mac mini studio

Roman Loyola/IDG

Mac Studio Display

Roman Loyola/IDG

Mac Studio M1 Max (2022)

Mac Studio M1 Max (2022)
Read our review
MSRP: $1,999
Best Prices Today: $1999 at Apple

Studio Display: Unboxing

Studio Display box

Roman Loyola/IDG

Studio Display open box

Roman Loyola/IDG

Studio Display box spread

Roman Loyola/IDG

Studio Display cable

Roman Loyola/IDG

Studio Display power cable package

Roman Loyola/IDG

Studio Display power cable

Roman Loyola/IDG

Studio Display: In pictures

Studio Display stand

Roman Loyola/IDG

Studio Display ports

Roman Loyola/IDG

Studio Display back

Roman Loyola/IDG

studio display screen peel

IDG

Mac Studio Display

Roman Loyola/IDG

Studio Display

Studio Display
Read our review
MSRP: $1,599
Best Prices Today: $1599 at Apple

Mac Studio and Apple Studio Display: Perfect together

Mac Studio

IDG

Mac Studio

IDG

Mac Studio

IDG

Mac Studio back

IDG

Mac Studio Display

IDG

Mac Studio G4 Cube

IDG

Mac Studio two displays

IDG

Mac Studio two displays

IDG

Mac Studio LG Ultrafine

IDG

Studio Display

IDG

Studio Display

IDG

Studio Display tilt stand

IDG

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

, Senior Editor

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV.