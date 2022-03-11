New iPhone SE, iPad Air, green iPhone 13 available for order

After putting the Mac Studio and Studio Display for sale immediately after the “Peek Performance” keynote, Apple has updated its store with the rest of the new products announced this week.

You can pre-order the iPhone SE ($429), iPad Air ($599) and iPhone 13 ($699), and 13 Pro ($999) in green for availability beginning next week. New Apple products generally sell out fairly quickly, so you should probably grab one if you want to make sure it arrives by next week.

Other stores are also selling the new products, including Target, Best Buy, and Amazon.

The iPhone SE 3 is a small upgrade over the previous model, bringing a faster A15 chip, 5G, and camera improvements. The iPad Air also received mostly internal improvements, with an M1 processor, 5G, and a new front camera that supports Center Stage. And the iPhone 13 is identical to the previous models other than the new color.

We haven’t found any meaningful deals on the new products, but we’ll update this article if we do. If you have an older device to trade in, most stores will offer a discount on the purchase.

