New iPhone SE, iPad Air, green iPhone 13 available for order

Get your new Apple device before everyone else.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
After putting the Mac Studio and Studio Display for sale immediately after the “Peek Performance” keynote, Apple has updated its store with the rest of the new products announced this week.

You can pre-order the iPhone SE ($429), iPad Air ($599) and iPhone 13 ($699), and 13 Pro ($999) in green for availability beginning next week. New Apple products generally sell out fairly quickly, so you should probably grab one if you want to make sure it arrives by next week.

Other stores are also selling the new products, including Target, Best Buy, and Amazon.

The iPhone SE 3 is a small upgrade over the previous model, bringing a faster A15 chip, 5G, and camera improvements. The iPad Air also received mostly internal improvements, with an M1 processor, 5G, and a new front camera that supports Center Stage. And the iPhone 13 is identical to the previous models other than the new color.

We haven’t found any meaningful deals on the new products, but we’ll update this article if we do. If you have an older device to trade in, most stores will offer a discount on the purchase.

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone SE (2022)
MSRP: $429 (64GB); $479 (128GB); $579 (256GB)
Best Prices Today: $429 at Apple

iPad Air (2022)

iPad Air (2022)
MSRP: $599 (64GB); $749 (256GB)
Best Prices Today: $599 at Apple | Not Available at Best Buy

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro
Read our review
MSRP: $999 (base model)
Best Prices Today: $999 at Apple | $999.00 at Amazon | $999.99 at Best Buy

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

