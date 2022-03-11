The first major discount on the brand-new iPad Air is already here

The fifth-generation iPad Air only just went on sale a couple of hours ago, but the first discount is already here. Walmart is selling the 256GB iPad Air for $679, a savings of $70 over Apple’s preorder price. At the time of this writing, space gray is sold out, but blue, pink, and starlight are available. Walmart doesn’t list the purple model for some reason.

The new iPad Air is identical on the outside (apart from new colors) but all new inside. It’s powered by the M1 chip and has a brand-new 12MP ultra-wide camera with support Center Stage, Apple’s video-conferencing tech that follows you around as you move. Otherwise, it’s the same great tablet as before, with an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Touch ID-enabled power button, and Apple Pencil 2 support.

Since the Air starts at 64GB of storage, which is a little low for a 2022 tablet, we definitely recommend the 256GB upgrade. And at this price, it’s a no-brainer.