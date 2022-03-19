Save over $150 off the Flash 2.0, a charger built for speed and power

Charging your Apple devices is a lot like betting in poker —you definitely don’t want to limp in. Rather than getting a charger that’s just adequate, think of how often you end up waiting around for your device to power up and invest in an option like this lightning-fast Flash 2.0 Graphene Power Bank from Chargeasap.

The Flash 2.0 delivers a blistering 100W of power delivery, and with 20,000mAh capacity and wireless charging powered by Panasonic graphene battery technology, you can charge up to 5 devices at once such as your iPhone, AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and even MacBook.

A pair of USB-C ports can handle your laptops and other devices with high power needs, while two USB-A connections can support smaller devices. There’s even a Qi-certified wireless charging pad for your Apple Watch or AirPods; it meets Apple Fast Charge specs for a quick and efficient charge.

And while other batteries may take up to three or four hours to fully recharge, the Flash powers up a whole lot faster. You can charge it to zero to 100 in just over an hour or up to 80% in 35 minutes.

The Flash also drew rave reviews, with Geek News Central calling it a “total beast of battery pack,” while Chipin dubbed the Flash “the only powerbank in the market which can fast charge smartphones, MacBooks and even an Apple Watch.”

Regularly priced at $299, the Flash 2.0 USB-C Graphene 210W Power Bank is now on sale for just $139.99.

Prices subject to change