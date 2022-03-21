Let AI handle your image editing with this packed Luminar software bundle

Unlike those old days of laborious Photoshop sessions, Luminar AI is a lot more respectful of your time. With the Complete Award-Winning Luminar AI Bundle, users get a powerful tool to enhance or even outright create beautiful photos, all fueled by a powerful AI that automatically optimizes your images all by itself.

Luminar AI features tools that make it easy for users to crop, color correct, and retouch images exactly the way they want them. Layers, brushes, masking, color grading, batch processing — it’s all included to pull off virtually any photo manipulation you want to achieve with a few simple nudges of the slide bar.

But the heart of Luminar is its smart features. This software automatically analyzes an image and can produce an intelligently retouched, beautiful picture using corrections from dozens of control panels.

In addition to a lifetime license to Luminar AI, this package also includes the Learn Lifestyle Photography eCourse, which is full of helpful tips on location scouting, posing, self-portraits, storytelling, and more. Plus, you get a handful of cool template packs, including tools to enhance landscape photography, black and white images, and even fun travel postcards.

Along with honors like a 2021 Red Dot Design Award for its outstanding interface, Luminar AI is a hit with users too, generating an impressive 4.7 out of 5-star rating from more than 3,500 Trustpilot reviews.

The Complete Award-Winning Luminar AI Bundle is over $225 worth of prime photo-editing goodness, and it’s available for just $39.99 right now.

