Power three wireless devices at once with 35% off this stackable charging station

A couple of years ago, wireless charging was still mostly a novelty. That’s why most chargers on the market that can power wireless devices still only have a single pad to handle the load.

Flash forward a few years, and nearly every major handheld device features wireless charging. But while most chargers only let you charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods one at a time, the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is built for the 2022 power user.

And the MagStack isn’t just a charger — it’s a transformer, too. You can lay this station flat and let its triad of wireless charging spots deliver power to up to three Qi-enabled devices at once. Or you can fold it into its standing triangular configuration, which makes it easier to drape an Apple Watch over it for a quick charge or to use your iPhone for hands-free FaceTiming or video viewing, all while your phone charges.

The MagStack’s foldability also makes it supremely portable. The whole thing folds up into a space-saving wallet-sized stack that you can easily slip into your pocket or carry in your bag for quick on-the-go power needs.

The MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station usually retails for $69, but with the current deal, you can save more than a third off that price and get one for just $44.99.

