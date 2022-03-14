The iPhone 14 might be the first new iPhone to use an old chip

Ever since the original iPhone launched in 2007, each model has arrived with two significant improvements: a better camera and a better chip. For the first time, the iPhone 14 might break that streak.

A report from Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple will differentiate the iPhone and iPhone Pro lines further this year by only including the new A16 processor in the iPhone 14 Pro. He says the iPhone 14 and new iPhone 14 Max will use the same A15 chip as the iPhone 13. While Apple used different processors in the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models for the first time, with the A15 in the Pro models having an extra GPU core, it has never used an old iPhone chip in a new iPhone.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

Apple has updated each generation of iPhone with a faster processor and has been making its own silicon since the iPhone 4:

iPhone (2007): Samsung S5L8900 (400 MHz)

Samsung S5L8900 (400 MHz) iPhone 3G (2008): Samsung S5L8900 (412 MHz)

Samsung S5L8900 (412 MHz) iPhone 3GS (2009): Samsung S5PC100 (600 MHz)

Samsung S5PC100 (600 MHz) iPhone 4: A4

A4 iPhone 4s: A5

A5 iPhone 5/5c: A6

A6 iPhone 5s: A7

A7 iPhone 6/6 Plus: A8

A8 iPhone 6s/6s Plus: A9

A9 iPhone 7/iPhone 7 Plus: A10

A10 iPhone 8/iPhone X: A11

A11 i Phone XR/XS/XS Max: A12

A12 iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max: A13

A13 iPhone 12/12 mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max: A14

A14 iPhone 13/13 mini: A15 (4-core GPU)

A15 (4-core GPU) iPhone 13 Pro/13 Pro Max: A15 (5-core GPU)

Using last year’s chip in a new iPhone would be a first for Apple. While the A15 is plenty fast and capable of powering the iPhone 14, it could affect longevity, as the iPhone 14 Pro would presumably have a longer lifespan than the iPhone 14.

Kuo also adds that all four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being faster LPDDR5 in the 14 Pro versus LPDDR4X in the iPhone 14. All iPhone 13 models use LPDDR4X RAM, though the iPhone 13 and 13 mini only have 4GB versus 6GB in the Pro models.

Apple is expected to further differentiate the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models with a new notchless screen design and a 48MP camera. However, making the A16 processor exclusive to the iPhone Pro would be a dramatic difference between the two models that would surely entice buyers to upgrade.