Save $200 on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro right now

The MacBook Pro is a fantastic machine with a high-end processor, display, and design—and a price to match. But today you can get it a little cheaper: Amazon is slashing $200 off the price of several 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models today.

Here are the models on sale:

Other than the size, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are basically identical, with a Liquid Retina XDR display, thin-bezel design, and tons of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and an SDXC card reader. They also both have MagSafe for fast charging, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and a six-speaker sound system.

So if you’ve had your eye on one, now’s the time to pounce.