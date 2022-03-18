Amazon is blowing out the 2020 iPad Air

Apple’s newest iPad Air hits shelves today with an M1 processor and 12MP front camera for $599, which is a great price for a great tablet. But the previous model is also still a great tablet and you can get it in nearly every color and capacity for $100 off at Amazon right now.

The iPad Air got a home button-less makeover in 2020, with slim-bezels, Touch ID built into the power button, and USB-C, as well as support for the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. It’s basically the same as the new model apart from the chip, front camera, and color options. In our 4.5-star review, we said the iPad Air “gives you enough of the iPad Pro experience” for a much lower price tag.

And today it’s even lower. So go grab one before they’re gone forever.