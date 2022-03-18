Home / iPad
Deal

Amazon is blowing out the 2020 iPad Air

Take $100 off most models.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
2020 iPad Air
Jason Cross/IDG

Apple’s newest iPad Air hits shelves today with an M1 processor and 12MP front camera for $599, which is a great price for a great tablet. But the previous model is also still a great tablet and you can get it in nearly every color and capacity for $100 off at Amazon right now.

The iPad Air got a home button-less makeover in 2020, with slim-bezels, Touch ID built into the power button, and USB-C, as well as support for the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. It’s basically the same as the new model apart from the chip, front camera, and color options. In our 4.5-star review, we said the iPad Air “gives you enough of the iPad Pro experience” for a much lower price tag.

And today it’s even lower. So go grab one before they’re gone forever.

iPad Air (2020)

iPad Air (2020)
Read our review
MSRP: 64GB from $599, 256GB from $749
Best Prices Today: $499.99 at Amazon | $549.99 at Best Buy | $599 at Apple

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

    Related:
  • iPad

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

Recent stories by Michael Simon: