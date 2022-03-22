Apple’s noise-cancelling AirPods Pro just hit their 2022 low

It’s no secret that AirPods Pro are due for an update sometime this year, but the current model is still one of the best earbuds you can buy. And today’s they’re at a fresh 2022 low price: Amazon is selling the AirPods Pro with the MagSafe charging case for $175, a savings of $74 on Apple’s MSRP.

AirPods Pro are Apple’s top-of-the-line earbuds, with a slew of features not found on the entry-level model, including active noise cancellation, Transparency mode, and silicone tips for a tighter more precise fit. You also get sweat and water resistance, 24 hours of battery life when using the MagSafe case, and hands-free Siri. In our 4.5-star review, we called the AirPods Pro “Apple at its best” and over two years later they’re still among the best earbuds you can buy.

So forget stressing about the rumors and go grab a pair before the price shoots back up.