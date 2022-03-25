Take $150 off the 24-inch M1 iMac in rare sale

Now that we know Apple isn’t planning on updating the 27-inch iMac anytime soon, the only all-on-one Mac Apple sells is the 24-inch iMac. And today it’s cheaper than ever. Amazon is selling the iMac with an 8-core GPU and 256GB of storage for $1,349, a savings of $150 off Apple’s price, the lowest we’ve ever seen. However, only two colors are available at this price: silver and orange.

The iMac comes with a stunningly thin design built around a 24-inch 4K display, with the speedy M1 processor (8-core CPU/8-core GPU), 256GB of storage, two Thunderbolt and two USB-C, and a six-speaker sound system. You’ll also get a couple of extras not included in the base model: a color-matched Touch ID keyboard and power adapter with Ethernet. We called the iMac “bold,” “beautiful” and “cutting edge” in our 4.5-star review, and it’s still one of the best Apple silicon Macs.

This sale brings the step-up model to within $50 of the base model with a better chip, extra ports, and $80 worth of accessories, so it’s a no-brainer purchase if you don’t mind orange or silver.