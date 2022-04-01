Protect your images online with a lifetime Mass Watermark subscription for $10

The minute you load one of your photos to the web, it’s now out for anyone to see and do with it as they please, whether you copyright your work or not. And trust us, many web crawlers just don’t care. It’s estimated that more than 2.5 billion images are stolen worldwide every day.

However, embedding watermarks in your images can deter some of those freeloaders. With a lifetime subscription to Mass Watermark, creating and saving watermarks to your pictures becomes incredibly fast and easy.

While many image editing suites make batch processing tedious, Mass Watermark can simplify the process. With its robust, streamlined interface, users can save a watermark, resize, add EXIF information, optimize, and even upload one or a hundred images to Picasa, Flickr, Google Photos and others in one fluid workflow.

In addition to a handful of powerful optimization tools that can ensure your images look their best, Mass Watermark also includes a built-in designer to create a unique watermark with stylish text, logos, or icons. And with its intelligent watermarking system, Mass Watermark will even automatically size your watermark to scale appropriately to match your image.

