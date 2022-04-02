Prevent tabs from eating your Mac’s memory with TabsFolders, now $29

As you work away, it’s easy to forget how many tabs you’re opening in the web browser. Once you get past 40 or 50, your window is full, and you can’t even tell how many you’ve got anymore. 75? 100? More than 200? Who knows?

Of course, the reality is that each open tab eats up available memory and slows down your computer. The answer is to keep your bookmarks as organized and versatile as using tabs. TabsFolders was created to supercharge your bookmarks, offering lightning-fast access without sacrificing your Mac’s performance.

TabsFolders lets users gather and organize up to 100,000 bookmarks in minutes with a simple drag and drop functionality. You can easily pull together and store related bookmarks for just the organization you want with customizable folders. Then with a single click, you can open all the bookmarks in a given folder in a new browser window. So if you want to get all your worksites and apps up and running fast, just put them in one folder, click, and you’re up and running.

Along with a quick-fire system for searching and sorting your way, users can also click on a folder and instantly send all the links to any of your contacts.

A lifetime subscription to TabsFolders’ organizational helpfulness usually costs $240, but with this deal, TabsFolders is yours for life for just $29.

