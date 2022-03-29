AirBuddy gets your Mac and AirPods in perfect sync for just $9

Isn’t it lovely how simple it is to connect your AirPods to your iPhone or iPad? Just flip open the case to pair them automatically, and you’re listening to your tunes in seconds. Unfortunately, getting your buds to play nice with your Mac isn’t nearly as easy, requiring Bluetooth connections, system preferences, and more.

Rated 4.1 out of 5 on Product Hunt, AirBuddy streamlines the entire process, making the AirPods-Mac relationship similar to listening on mobile devices. With AirBuddy, you flip open your AirPods case and you’ll see the current status of your AirPods and be instantly connected with a click.

Users can change listening modes on the fly with a global keyboard shortcut, adjust mic inputs and output volume, and even check battery status at a glance for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, wireless mouse, keyboard, and more. And you won’t have to fumble through system preferences or Bluetooth pairing menus, either. AirBuddy even allows you to intelligently group your wireless devices so you get a full overview of all of your nearby devices and their status.

Level up your Mac game with the ease of AirBuddy, now available at 10 percent off its regular price, down to just $8.99.

Prices subject to change