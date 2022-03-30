Keep four Apple devices powered at once with this $30 wireless charging station

Your handful of wireless devices runneth over. Between phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and more, your collection of peripheral electronics probably includes enough chargers, connecting cables, and auxiliary plugs to make a huge mess.

This 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station can help you pare down to only the needed essentials, thanks to its convenient, space-saving platform capable of powering up to four different devices at once. On top of its functionality, this station is also versatile, including a rotating holder with ports for Lightning, Micro USB, and USB-C connectors.

At just 4 inches long and covering only a few inches of desk space, you can have charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and even your iPad simultaneously without a mess of cables. That maneuverability even extends to the phone charging pad, which rotates a full 360 degrees to let you easily stream videos or scroll your socials, all while the phone powers back to full strength. It may even make a helpful travel companion by minimizing the charging accessories you have to pack.

Regularly $49, you can pick up this 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station now at 40 percent off, just $29.99 while this offer lasts.

Prices subject to change