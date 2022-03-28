Samsung’s $700 M8 monitor is like an iMac-Studio Display hybrid for your desk

If the Studio Display is a little too rich for your budget, Samsung’s newest monitor might be an attractive alternative. It has the colors of an iMac, is bigger than a Studio Display, comes with a height-adjustable stand and a camera that tilts, and supports AirPlay 2.
At first glance, the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 looks a lot like an iMac. It has extremely skinny black bezels on the top and sides—far skinnier than the 24-inch iMac and Studio Display—and a thin strip below the screen in one of four colors: white, pink, blue, and green.
The hues are extremely pale and look nearly identical to the corresponding iMac colors. The stand is also very Apple-like, with a wide base that matches the chosen color and a hole for cable management.
Samsung
As far as the display, it measures 32 inches versus the Studio Display’s 27 inches and has a 3,840×2,160 resolution as compared to the 5K screen on the Studio Display (5120×2880). It features HDR 10+ (which isn’t available on the Studio Display) and automatically adjusts its brightness and color temperature based on the surrounding light.
The M8 doesn’t have a built-in camera, but comes with a 1080p SlimFit camera that attaches to the back of the monitor. In addition to face-tracking and auto-zoom (like Center Stage), the camera is tiltable so you can get the angle you want. And while it doesn’t have Spatial Audio, you do get 2.2-channel built-in 5W speakers for “richer, more realistic sounds” as well as upgraded Adaptive Sound+ that “adjusts sound based on the type of content and noise levels within a user’s environment.”
It also has some features that the Studio Display doesn’t have. It doesn’t need to connect to a Mac to work, letting you browse the web, edit documents and work on projects without the need for a separate PC. You can also access streaming apps and connect to your Mac remotely using Samsung’s Workspace User Interface. It also supports AirPlay 2 for streaming from an iPhone or iPad.
Samsung’s M8 monitor is available for reservation for $700 (white) or $730 (pink, blue, or green). Samsung hasn’t said when it plans to begin shipping the displays.
