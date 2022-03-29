The only MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar is $200 off today

If you lament the loss of the Touch Bar on the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, there’s only one MacBook left to buy, the 13-inch MacBook Pro. And today it’s cheaper than ever: Amazon is selling the 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,100 when an automatic discount of $50 is applied at checkout. That’s a savings of $199 off Apple’s MSRP and the lowest price we’ve seen all year.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro has Apple’s speedy M1 processor and promises up to 20 hours of battery life. It comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and the aforementioned Touch Bar with Touch ID built into the Magic Keyboard. In our 4.5-star review in 2020, we called the MacBook Pro “an astounding machine,” and it’s still a fantastic buy nearly a year and a half later.

And at this price, it’s an even better buy. So go grab one before the price shoots back up.