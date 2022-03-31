Home / Apple TV
Macworld Podcast

Macworld Podcast: Apple TV, CODA, and MLB; Magic Mouse rants

Macworld Podcast episode 786
Macworld Podcast
By Michael Simon, Jason Cross and Roman Loyola, Macworld
Apple TV Magic Mouse
Apple

Apple TV+’s CODA won big at the Oscars, plus Major League Baseball is coming to the service. And Macworld readers have plenty of thoughts on Apple’s Magic Mouse. That’s all in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 786 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 786

Listen on Amazon Music

Amazon

Apple TV+, CODA, MLB

Click on the following links for more information on what we talked about in this section of the show.

Here are the reader comments we referred to on the show.

Magic Mouse rants

Click on the following links for more information on what we talked about in this section of the show.

Here are the reader comments we referred to on the show.

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon Music.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

    Related:
  • Apple TV
  • Apple
  • Input Devices