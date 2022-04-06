JellyVPN offers iron clad protection online for just $59

Almost 7 out of every 10 Americans are using a VPN when they do anything on the web these days. That’s smart — and having backup like JellyVPN to protect all of your online activities isn’t just a good idea, it’s now basically essential to making sure you and your most valuable information never fall into the wrong hands.

JellyVPN has been around for a decade, carving out a name for itself as a low-cost, yet highly powerful and feature-rich provider capable of securing almost any user when they’re online. Whether it’s for work or just to safeguard your limitless browsing, JellyVPN and its dozens of global VPN servers throw a cloak of anonymity over all your web activity. With JellyVPN, no one can track where you go or what you do, from cybercrooks to government agencies to nosy family and housemates.

With JellyVPN, your activity is covered on up to 5 devices, each backed by military-grade security encryption to stop anyone from trying to steal your details. And with their no activity log pledge, there are never any records of what you do where online ever.

Right now, you can secure yourself, your information, and your family online with a lifetime subscription to JellyVPN at 85% off its regular price. Usually an over $400 value, full JellyVPN protection for life is now available for just $59 as long as this limited-time deal lasts.

Prices are subject to change