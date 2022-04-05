The Insta360 Go 2 is the world’s smallest action cam — and its price is pretty microscopic too

We all love action cameras. The problem is, many are weighty and awkward enough that we have to wear them strapped to our heads or our upper bodies — and they still often get in the way.

However, new models like the Insta360 Go 2 are making the entire process of recording your outdoor adventures a whole lot easier. The Insta360 Go 2 is the world’s smallest action camera, barely over 2 inches long and weighing less than an ounce. At that weight (or lack thereof), the thumb-sized Go 2 is crafted to mount virtually anywhere, with magnetic pivots, clips, and other accessories to be worn as a pendant, on a hat, hooked to a breast pocket, or basically wherever you want it.

The Go 2 uses a state-of-the-art image sensor to capture all the action in stunningly crisp 1440p video resolution. It also sports FlowState Stabilization, which constantly works to smooth out your images to avoid the constant shaking, bumping, and rolling that can often make motion video tough to watch. That’s along with a host of extra features, including horizon lock, slow motion, timelapse, nightlapse, and hyperlapse, and even its own AI-powered built-in auto-editing suite. It’s even waterproof to grab all your underwater filming opportunities with absolutely no worries.

“The GO 2 is brilliant,” raved Forbes. “Fits easily in a pocket and takes great photos and videos. It’s just so tiny and adorable.”

Right now, you can check out the brilliance of the Insta360 Go 2 for yourself and save almost $30 off the price. Regularly $314, shoppers can take advantage of the current deal and get it for only $289.99.

