Get the laser projector 200% brighter than LEDs at more than $150 off

Out with giant screen TVs and in with home theater projectors. As technophiles continue embracing the shift toward smaller, more mobile entertainment on the fly, manufacturers are responding. For the past few years, they’ve been methodically closing the gap between the ultra-sharp and exceptionally vivid, yet ginormous LED and OLED screens and the handy portable video projectors that can literally slip into your pocket.

The Wemax Go Smallest ALPD Laser Projector is the latest step in that evolution, a pint-sized Indiegogo-funded powerhouse that delivers a crystal-clear image quality from a tiny projector that’s less than an inch thick.

The heart of this theater-quality projector is its advanced image delivery system. Unlike traditional LED-lit projectors that can deliver dimmer, underwhelming picture results, the Wemax Go features their patented ALPD laser technology. Fueled by a booming 600 ANSI lumens light source, this projector presents images up to 200 times brighter than LED models at a screen size of up to 120 inches across. That’s with built-in WiFi for fast wireless connections, a SmartOS operating system, HDMI, USB, and USB-C ports, and a laser life of over 25,000 hours.

All that juice — and this beast is still incredibly tiny. Not much bigger than an iPhone Max, the Wemax Go needs no cables and can fit in a purse, backpack, or even your back pocket easily, all while weighing under 1.75 lbs.

Regularly $599, the Wemax Go Smallest ALPD Laser Projector is on sale now at almost 30% off, just $429.99 while this deal lasts.

Prices are subject to change