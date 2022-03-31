Monterey 12.3.1 brings bug fixes and patches a critical security hole

Apple on Thursday released macOS Monterey 12.3.1 with mostly bug fixes and a handful of security updates. Most notably, the update addresses a Bluetooth issue and a display problem with the Mac mini. It also fixes an issue with 2021 MacBook Pro models that were unable to update to macOS 12.3.

Before installing the update, it’s a good idea to back up your Mac first. To update your Mac, head over to System Preferences, then Software Update and click Install Now. The installation will take several minutes.

Apple’s release notes list a few specific fixes along with general improvements:

macOS Monterey 12.3.1 includes bug fixes and security updates for your Mac. This update fixes the following issues: • Some 2021 MacBook Pro models cannot update or restore to macOS Monterey 12.3 • USB-C or Thunderbolt external display does not turn on when connected to Mac mini (2018) as a second display • Bluetooth devices, such as game controllers, may disconnect from your Mac after playing audio through some Beats headphones

The security patches are for AppleAVD, which is a media decoder, and the Intel Graphics Driver:

AppleAVD

Available for: macOS Monterey

An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. CVE-2022-22675: an anonymous researcher

Intel Graphics Driver

Available for: macOS Monterey

An application may be able to read kernel memory Description: An out-of-bounds read issue may lead to the disclosure of kernel memory and was addressed with improved input validation. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

An out-of-bounds read issue may lead to the disclosure of kernel memory and was addressed with improved input validation. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. CVE-2022-22674: an anonymous researcher

Apple also release iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 today with bug fixes and security updates.