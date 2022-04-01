Save $250 on the 10-core M1 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro

If you don’t need the power of a Mac Studio but still want one of the fastest Macs around, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is an excellent option. With a 10-core M1 Pro processor and mini-LED display, it’s combines the best of Apple’s tech into a stunning package, and today you can save big on one. Amazon is selling the 14-inch MacBook Pro for $2,249, a savings of $250 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

This configuration has a better processor than the $1,999 entry level model (10-core CPU vs 8-core CPU and 16-core GPU vs 14-core GPU) and twice as much storage (1TB vs 512GB). Otherwise, the machines are identical, with a brilliant 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, 17-hour battery life, fast charging, and a six-speaker surround sound system. This is the model the we reviewed (though ours had twice as much RAM) and gave 4.5 stars with an editors’ choice stamp of approval.

For just $250 more than the base model, this is a fantastic deal that gives you a whole lot more power and storage. So if you’ve been pondering the purchase of a 14-inch MacBook Pro, now’s the time to grab one.