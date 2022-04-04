This refurb iPhone 12 mini is a better bargain than the iPhone SE

In our review of the iPhone SE, we recommended people consider a higher-priced iPhone instead to get a better design, features and cameras. Today you can have both: Amazon’s Woot is selling a refurbished iPhone 12 mini for $390, a savings of more than $200 off Apple’s price and a great deal for anyone looking for a budget phone.

Woot’s refurbished phones come with a few caveats: They are expected to have “a moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings.” Otherwise, they’ve been tested to be in full working condition with batteries guaranteed to function at a minimum of 85 percent capacity. The phone comes with a 90-day warranty, which should be plenty of time to see if it’s to your liking.

While the iPhone SE has a newer A15 processor, the iPhone 12 mini is superior in every other way, with an OLED display, dual camera, and Face ID. It also has Apple’s modern “all-screen” design and newer features such as MagSafe and night mode. And in our testing, battery life was about the same for both phones. The sale also applies to 128GB ($450) and 256GB ($500) and is available in most colors.

So if you want a modern iPhone without busting your budget and don’t mind a scratch or two, go grab this deal before it’s gone.