iScanner can scan documents with nothing more than your iPhone, and it’s 79% off now

Since nobody has an actual scanner anymore, everyone defaults to the next best thing: Snapping and sending a picture with their phone. Of course, if you’re submitting critical work documents, financial information, or schoolwork, those off-centered, shadowy images aren’t very professional.

With iScanner, users have a rock-solid digital tool for turning your favorite iOS device into an all-purpose document scanner. Without all the hardware, iScanner creates high-quality, ready-to-send, and sharable scans of documents, photos, IDs, receipts, and other essential materials, so they’re prepared for use in the digital world.

With iScanner’s AI-enhanced system, users get an ultra-clean, ultra-focused version of the document without blurriness, pixelation, or other image flaws. Whether it’s a JPEG, a PDF, or another file format, iScanner also lets you edit scans like adding e-signatures, then share docs easily via email or your preferred cloud service.

And that AI doesn’t just clear up your scans. It also turns your iPhone or iPad’s camera into a nifty problem solver, providing an accurate count of similar objects and even solving complicated math problems.

With over 70 million downloads, iScanner is the top scanning app in Apple’s App Store, sporting a prestigious 4.8 out of 5-star rating from happy users.

iScanner is usually $199, but with the current deal, you can use the app for life for just $39.99, a savings of almost 80%.

iScanner App: Lifetime Subscription – $39.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change