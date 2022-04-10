Get four powerful Mac media editing apps for under $20

With a jam-packed suite of content creation apps like the Adobe Creative Cloud, you can build almost anything imaginable in the digital space. Of course, you also pay dearly for all that power, with Adobe CC sporting a price tag of nearly $600 annually. Instead, the Media Mac Bundle can help users achieve the same visually creative output — only at a much lower price.

This collection features four powerful apps, starting with a versatile image editor like GlueMotion. Designed to handle all those repetitive editing tasks everybody hates efficiently, GlueMotion automates image correction and other enhancements to create incredibly smooth time-lapse video images in various formats.

Users also get SnapMotion, which supercharges screenshots by automatically extracting thousands of images from a video at the best possible quality. It also includes PhotosRevive, which uses artificial intelligence to colorize old black and white images.

Finally, this package also includes MetaImage, the ultimate tool for anyone who needs to read, write or even edit image metadata. This fully customizable app makes pulling and repurposing geographic and thumbnail information from your image data easy.

Purchasing the Media Mac Bundle apps separately would set you back $65. However, as part of this collection, lifetime access to all four apps is available now for only $19.99, a savings of nearly 70%.

