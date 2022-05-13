Universal Control drops beta label as macOS Monterey 12.4 nears release

Apple has released the final developer macOS Monterey 12.4 beta, which includes a few smaller features, bug fixes, and security updates. We expect the public release to arrive sometime next week.

Of note, the final release removes the beta tag for Universal Control, the system that lets you drag and drop files between Macs and iPads. Earlier betas included a warning that Universal Control in 12.4 and iPad OS 15.5 was not compatible with macOS 12.3 and iOS 15.4, so you will likely need to update all of your devices to continue using it. It’s not clear if anything is new, though the settings and options remain the same.

macOS 12.4 also includes a firmware update for the new Studio Display that brings “refinements to the Studio Display camera tuning, including improved noise reduction, contrast, and framing.” However, Apple is offering Studio Display Firmware 15.5 as a separate update independent of macOS.

Among the other new features are an update to the Podcast app and an issue to StoreKit 2 subscription offers. Apple did not provide other details on the contents of version 12.4. The 12.4 beta follows the public release of macOS Monterey 12.3 on March 14, and the release of the 12.3.1 update on March 31. Version 12.3 introduced Universal Control, which lets users connect a Mac to an iPad or another Mac and control them both using the same keyboard and mouse.

Developers can get the update through the Apple Developer website, or, if you are running the beta, by performing a Software Update. To install the public beta, you must be enrolled in the Public Beta program. Then go to the Guide section, click on the “macOS” tab and then “Enroll your Mac” in the Get Started section.