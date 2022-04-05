The first macOS Monterey 12.4 beta is now available

After a quiet few weeks, Apple on Tuesday released the first developer beta to macOS Monterey 12.4. It likely mostly includes bug fixes and security updates, though it’s possible that it also includes hidden references to new hardware releasing at WWDC in early June.

Developers can get the update through the Apple Developer website, or, if you are running the betas, by performing a Software Update.

Version 12.4 includes an important note for Universal Control. If you install 12.4, all devices that you want to use with Universal Control must also be updated to the latest betas. Apple also released the iPadOS 15.4 beta on Tuesday, and other Macs you want to use with Universal Control must be runnning 12.4. According to Apple, Universal Control in 12.4 is not compatible with macOS 12.3 and iOS 15.4. It wasn’t immediately clear why or whether there are any visible changes.

Apple did not provide other details on the contents of version 12.4. The 12.4 beta follows the public release of macOS Monterey 12.3 on March 14, and the release of the 12.3.1 update on March 31. Version 12.3 introduced Universal Control, which lets users connect a Mac to an iPad or another Mac and control them both using the same keyboard and mouse.

Earlier Tuesday, Apple announced that WWDC would be held June 6-10 this year, so the new update could mean Apple is planning to release hardware during the keynote. We’re expecting several new Macs this year, including a redesigned macBook Air and Apple silicon-based Mac Pro.

To install the beta, you must be enrolled in the Public Beta program. Then go to the Guide section, click on the “macOS” tab and then “Enroll your Mac” in the Get Started section.