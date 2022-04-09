Apple is already making the right moves with this year’s WWDC

Welcome to our weekly collection of all the Apple news you missed this week, in a handy bite-sized roundup. We call it Apple Breakfast because we think it goes great with a morning cup of coffee or tea, but it’s cool if you want to give it a read during lunch or dinner hours too.

Virtual reality yet again for WWDC

You can mark the next big date in your Apple events calendar: Cupertino has announced that WWDC 2022 will run from June 6-10.

If you’re wondering what to expect, Apple has pledged to show off the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. Then again, that pretty much goes without saying; WWDC is software central. Each year Apple uses the conference to introduce app developers to significant changes coming to its major operating systems, from interface redesigns to security changes and new features. After Universal Control was such a hit in the iPadOS 15/macOS Monterey generation, what will grab the headlines in 2022? Come to Macworld on June 6 to find out.

That doesn’t mean, of course, that WWDC 2022 will only feature software announcements; previous conferences have included major hardware reveals, from the iPhone 3GS to the trashcan Mac Pro. Apple has plenty of unreleased hardware on the way, including new Mac minis and MacBook Airs, and the second-gen AirPods Pro; any of these could feasibly be announced this June. For the latest rumors on that front, check out our regularly updated WWDC guide. Or, if you’re interested in more ornithological guesswork, we’ve spotted six secret birds Apple could be hiding in its WWDC teaser.

Perhaps the biggest surprise so far, however, is the fact that WWDC will for the third year in a row be online only, aside from a space-limited gathering for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6. Despite the success of its virtual events–which we’ve argued should become the norm–Apple is known for its passionate preference for doing things in person, sometimes to the chagrin of its office-based employees. And plenty of people right now are keen to believe that COVID is over, and to return to their pre-pandemic way of life.

This was a huge decision. If Apple had chosen to host a large-scale get-together, few could really blame it, and many would have applauded. But staying (mostly) virtual, for now, was the right call for the safety of staff and visitors. Watching on a stream isn’t the same as attending person, but we’re still excited, and we hope you are too.

Apple has announced that WWDC22 will be held during the week of June 6, and it’s an online event. But there will be an opportunity for developers and students to attend the keynote at Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino. The Macworld team discuss WWDC in this week’s podcast–along with three tips you can use to make life on your Mac a little easier.

You can catch every episode of the Macworld Podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud, the Podcasts app, or our own site.

